Enugu gets new police commissioner

On Tuesday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, posted Ahmad Abdulrahman to Enugu State Command as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the State.

As contained in a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, the former commissioner, Suleiman Balarabe, was redeployed to the Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja, as the commissioner in-charge of Intelligence.

Enugu has witnessed increased cases of murder and kidnappings in the past few weeks. The victims include clerics, public officials and their relatives.

According to the police, the new commissioner holds a double Masters Degrees – one in Criminal Justice and another in Conflict, Peace & Strategic Studies – from the Kaduna State University. He is a graduate of Political Science & Administration from the University of Sokoto.

“CP Ahmad also holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong. Until his recent posting, CP Ahmad was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence at the FCID, Abuja,” the statement also read.

Mr Abdulrahman had held command positions in Kaduna, Bayelsa and Ekiti Commands.

“The IGP has charged the CP to bring to bear his wealth of experience, leveraging on the Force policy on Community Policing and Intelligence-driven crime-fighting strategies towards overhauling the security architecture of the coal-rich State.”

The IGP, however, enjoined the people of the state to partner with the police and “accord the CP maximum cooperation in his efforts at revamping the security situation in the State.”