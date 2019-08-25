Detractors out to destabilise peaceful Enugu – Nwodo

John Nwodo
The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, has decried “the growing tendency of some detractors of Enugu State Government,” who he said “are out to destabilise the peace and tranquility in Enugu State that earned it the sobriquet of the most peaceful state in the country”.

Mr Nwodo was reacting to the unfortunate death of Regina Mba, who was found dead in a farmland in Nchatancha Nike, in Enugu East Local Government Area.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Emeka Attamah, Mr Nwodo” “enjoined the state government not to be distracted by enemies of progress, but to continue to carry out measures it has put in place to secure lives and property in the state”.

He called on security agencies to unravel the conspiracy and tendency of hoodlums who are attempting to make the state insecure through incessant kidnappings and killings which hitherto were absent.

He therefore called for thorough investigation into the death of the woman in Nchatancha Nike, stating
that though the Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State had visited the home of the victim, it was still necessary for him to add his voice to the condemnation of the dastardly and inhuman act.

Mr Nwodo commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He called for general vigilance and precautions among the people to nip these acts in the bud.

