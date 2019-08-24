Okorocha urges IGP to disregard Ihedioha’s ‘deceitful petition’ against him

Rochas Okorocha

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to disregard the petition against him by the present governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

He said the Nigerian Police Force, being a reputable organisation, should not allow itself to be distracted by “such deceitful petition” which he said lacked merit.

Mr Okorocha, a senator representing Imo West, made the call in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The former governor said Mr Ihedioha petitioned the police just because he addressed his supporters in the state when he travelled to the area.

He denied the governor’s allegation that while addressing his supporters, he (Okorocha) incited them to cause trouble in the state.

“Gov. Emeka Ihedioha has sent a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to call Sen. Rochas Okorocha to order because he is inciting his supporters to cause trouble,” Mr Okorocha said in his statement.

“He said in the petition that I stole N1 trillion from the state and that the police should investigate my activities.

“We want to appeal to the IGP to disregard the letter because it is an afterthought that has no traceable fact.”

TheNews Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Okorocha addressed his supporters on Tuesday when he arrived Imo for the first time since he was issued his Certificate of Return to Senate after the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

(NAN)

