Four people kidnapped in Enugu

Three people have been abducted in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

A Nnewi-based businessman, Ernest Otugo, his wife and his friend were abducted on Thursday night.

Mr Otugo is the President of the Ibite Olo Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The Otugos and their children were travelling with a family friend, identified only as Reuben, an indigene of Awka, Anambra State, to Enugu from Nnewi for a social event scheduled for Friday. They were travelling in a Toyota Venza car when they were accosted by the abductors at Amokwe, Udi local council along old Enugu-Awka Road.

The kidnappers spared the children and took away the couple and Mr Reuben.

However, they later released Mrs Otugo so she could arrange ransom for the freedom of her husband and his friend.

in a related development, Kosiso, a daughter of a former aide to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, Frank Anioma, was abducted in Enugu, the capital city of the state on Thursday.

Mr Anioma said his daughter was on her way to the New Haven market when she went missing.

“Her phone was ringing when we called her number but there was no reply. Thereafter, it went into busy,” Mr Anioma said

Police spokesperson in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the two incidents.

He said the anti-kidnapping operatives of the police were on the trail of the criminals.