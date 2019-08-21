Threat: South-east governors dare Nnamdi Kanu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
South-east governors have issued a stern warning to Nnamdi Kanu, self-exiled leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his threats to attack them and other South-east leaders who travel abroad.

The governors, in a statement issued Tuesday night, said should Mr Kanu make his threat real, they would ensure his repatriation back to Nigeria “to face the wrath of the people”.

The statement was signed by the governor’s chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

Ex-deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu, was at the weekend assaulted in Nuremberg Germany where he was invited as a keynote speaker at the occasion of the annual new yam festival and convention of Ndigbo in Germany.

Few minutes after the attack, IPOB claimed responsibility in a press statement released by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

This was also followed by a broadcast by Mr Kanu through the group’s rogue radio station, Radio Biafra, where he also corroborated the earlier statement.

He then maintained that the South-east governors and selected Igbo politicians “will receive the Ekweremadu treatment any time they are seen in public abroad.”

The attack on Mr Ekweremadu has received condemnation from many quarters including the Nigerian government.

The IPOB is demanding an independent state of Biafra, a move that had seen them clash several times with security forces before they were outlawed.

Irate governors

The governors said Mr Kanu is fighting for his self interest “but pretending to be fighting for Ndigbo and would soon be exposed him if he doesn’t retrace his steps.”

They also said if he is serious about his threat, “let him direct his members whom he claimed live in over 100 countries to fight the foreign killer herdsmen in those countries.”

The statement read: “South-east governors are saddened with the ugly display and dance of shame by IPOB in Germany in attacking one of the finest leaders of Ndigbo, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu. We totally condemn it as we weep for them as they never knew the implication of their naked dance in public.

“We have also noted the empty threats by Mr Nnamdi Kanu (a former ordinary Member of MASSOB) to attack Governors of South-east, Ohanaeze leadership and other Igbo politicians for not supporting the self-acclaimed supreme leader in his self-fight for the raw power and wealth while pretending to be fighting for Ndigbo.

“We wish to warn that should any Southeast person be attacked anywhere in the world, we shall, by all means, bring back Kanu to Nigeria to face the wrath of our people. It is madness for anyone who wants raw power with no experience to think that we Governors will support the killing of our people giving out our scarce land to herdsmen.

“If Kanu is serious, let him direct IPOB to fight those foreign killer herdsmen in their countries of origin since he claims the IPOB is in over 100 countries in the world.

“If Kanu who was previously in MASSOB but needed power and money wants Biafra and he is the self-acclaimed supreme leader, let him come back home with his army and guns to lead us to battle for the empire he desire to lead other than cheap talks. Soonest Ndigbo will know him better.”

