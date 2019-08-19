Assault on Ekweremadu: Kalu denies suspending medical trip to Germany

Related News

The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has described as unfounded, social media reports that he suspended his planned medical check-up to Germany because of what happened to Ike Ekweremadu.

Mr Kalu disclosed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The former deputy senate president, Mr Ekweremadu, was physically assaulted in Germany at the weekend by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Ekweremadu was invited as a speaker/special guest of honour at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Mr Kalu said since the Senate commenced its recess, he has been in his country home, interacting with his constituents.

“I have been in my country home interacting with the people and settling disputes. The news that I suspended by planned medical check-up in Germany was not true.

“I was invited by Igbo group in Spain to attend their function, I could not go because of the interaction with my constituents,’’ he said.

Mr Kalu described the action of the IPOB members as uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.

The former Abia governor urged Igbo people to respect their leaders at all levels.

He noted that the only way the South-East zone can be prosperous was by embracing dialogue, peace and unity.

Mr Kalu also urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the ugly incident to book.

He said: “After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed, but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion.

“The perpetrators of the uncivilised act must face the wrath of the law.

“Sen. Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders, but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the zone must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

Mr Kalu appealed to Igbo people across the globe to be law-abiding and good ambassadors of Nigeria.

(NAN)