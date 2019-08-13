One killed as police attempt to arrest fleeing suspects in Anambra

Pic. 4. Members of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) who clashed with policemen during a peaceful rally to mark the corps’ 20th anniversary in Abuja on Tuesday (10/7/18). 03677/10/7/2018/Hogan Bassey/BJO/NAN

The police in Anambra State on Tuesday said one person died while seven others sustained injuries when hoodlums tried to prevent operatives from arresting fleeing suspects in Onitsha metropolis.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the casualty figures, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 1 p.m at Obosi New Park, Onitsha.

“There was an intelligence report that some suspects, who escaped from custody, were seen at that place and the police mobilised and went there to make arrests.

“They were, however, stopped by some hoodlums who attempted to disarm a policeman.

“The policeman tried to liberate himself from them, but they refused. So he had to use his firearm and unfortunately, it hit one of them.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead,” Mr Mohammed said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

NAN reports that the hoodlums, who became angry at the death of the man, went on the rampage, blocking the Onitsha–Owerri road.

Their activities disrupted vehicular movement for about 45 minutes. It took the intervention of a reinforced police team and the local security guards to disperse the protesters.

“So far the area is calm and the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Mohammed added.

The police spokesman declined to comment on whether the suspects were later arrested. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.