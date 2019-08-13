One killed as police attempt to arrest fleeing suspects in Anambra

Related News

The police in Anambra State on Tuesday said one person died while seven others sustained injuries when hoodlums tried to prevent operatives from arresting fleeing suspects in Onitsha metropolis.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the casualty figures, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 1 p.m at Obosi New Park, Onitsha.

“There was an intelligence report that some suspects, who escaped from custody, were seen at that place and the police mobilised and went there to make arrests.

“They were, however, stopped by some hoodlums who attempted to disarm a policeman.

“The policeman tried to liberate himself from them, but they refused. So he had to use his firearm and unfortunately, it hit one of them.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead,” Mr Mohammed said.

NAN reports that the hoodlums, who became angry at the death of the man, went on the rampage, blocking the Onitsha–Owerri road.

Their activities disrupted vehicular movement for about 45 minutes. It took the intervention of a reinforced police team and the local security guards to disperse the protesters.

“So far the area is calm and the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Mohammed added.

The police spokesman declined to comment on whether the suspects were later arrested. (NAN)