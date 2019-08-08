Gov. Obiano presents N714 million to Catholic, Anglican schools in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

The Anambra State Government has provided financial support worth about N714 million to Catholic and Anglican missions, to develop their schools in the state.

Governor Willie Obiano handed over the cheques at two separate occasions at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Onitsha, and St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Nnewi on Thursday.

Mr Obiano explained that the cheques were for reconstruction and upgrade of their schools.

The governor said a total of 733 mission schools spread across the state would benefit, saying that out of the figure, Catholic missions had 433 institutions, while the Anglicans had 300 schools.

A breakdown of the money shows that the Catholic schools received about N422 million, while the Anglican schools got about N292 million.

Mr Obiano expressed happiness at successes recorded through the partnership with the missions in the area of education.

He announced that the state would soon engage 500 new science teachers to improve teaching and learning.

The governor commended mission schools and their teachers for their efforts at promoting education of pupils and students, while urging them to step up campaigns against drug abuse and cultism.

He said the 1,000 new teachers recently recruited were to boost education development in the state.

In her speech, the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Kate Omenugha, said huge investments made by government on technical education had attracted more students.

Also speaking, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Okeke, described education as a basic tool for shaping humanity and building better future for children.

Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Nnewi, Godwin Okpala, noted that assistance offered by government would help to reposition the schools by combating infrastructure decay.

(NAN)

