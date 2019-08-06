Anambra Tribunal: Ubah to open defence with 10 witnesses as INEC closes case

Related News

No fewer than 10 persons will stand as witnesses for Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South, as he opens his defence at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, the state capital.

Mr Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP) was petitioned at the tribunal by Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) in consolidated petition No. EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019 on the grounds that his election did not meet substantial compliance.

Mr Uba, the petitioner closed his case on August 1 with witnesses. He represented the district in the Eight Senate.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Chukwuemeka Nwigwe, counsel to Mr Ubah, said they had no fewer than 10 witnesses listed but none was in court.

Mr Nwigwe told the court that the witnesses would be in court on the next adjourned date.

On his part, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obinna Adindu, announced to the tribunal that the commission wished to close its case.

Mr Adindu said he did not need any witnesses as the testimony of the petitioner’s witnesses were enough for INEC’s defence and that there was no need to cause more delay in the case.

Chucks Okoye, who held the brief of George Igbokwe SAN, had earlier asked for 30 minutes stand down as the learned silk was stuck on the way because of flat tyre.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Thelma Okara, fixed the matter for August 7 for Mr Ubah to open his defense and present his witnesses.

