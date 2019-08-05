Security: Enugu govt proposes anti-kidnapping law, to employ 1,700 forest guards

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday rose from a crucial meeting with Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch groups in the 17 local government areas of the state and took decisive decisions towards strengthening the security of the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, shortly after the meeting, stated that the state government upon reviewing the security situation in the state resolved to send an Anti-kidnapping Bill to the state assembly as an Executive Bill, to ensure maximum security.

According to the statement, the state government also resolved to immediately overhaul the Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch structure in the state for optimised service delivery, adding that the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016 will equally be reviewed.

Mr Ugwuanyi’s administration further resolved to employ 1,700 Forest Guards within 30 days, comprising 100 persons per local government area, in compliance with the recent decision of theSouth-East Governors Forum on community policing.

It informed interested applicants with a passion for service to submit their application at the office of the Security Chief of the State Security Services (SSS) in their respective local government areas of origin for necessary action.

The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, reassuring its commitment to the peace and security of lives and property.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.