JUST IN: Enugu monarch, wife kidnapped

Related News

The traditional ruler of Obom Autonomous Community in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Sunday Orji, has been kidnapped.

The kidnappers also took away the monarch’s wife who was with him in the car.

They were kidnapped along the Enugu-Portharcourt expressway near Ogbaku town on Sunday around 5 p.m.

A source in the community said they were going for a thanksgiving service of a newly ordained Catholic priest from Obinagu community, Agbogugu, when they were kidnapped.

The source further said the kidnappers had made contact with the family and are demanding N50 million as ransom.

“We have reported the matter to the police who came and took away this car that was abandoned in the road there,” added the source.

Read also:

The Orjis were abducted around Ogbaku-Umuogbe end of the ever-busy Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The police spokesman in Enugu State, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident. He said the police have swung into action to rescue the couple.

The Awgu axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway has recently become a hotbed of criminal activities.

A commercial driver, Kenneth Igwe, was reported kidnapped in the area last week.