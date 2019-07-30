Three police officers arrested for extortion

Related News

Three police officers in Anambra State have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from three residents.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that their arrest followed concerns raised by an online journalist on a police WhatsApp platform where the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, is a member.

The police top the list of institutions perceived as corrupt by Nigerians. Some officers have been caught extorting citizens in different forms particularly from suspects and motorists at different road blocks.

A recent video published by PREMIUM TIMES revealed police officer collecting bribe from motorists along the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The police are yet to punish any of the officers exposed in the video.

According to PRNigeria. the police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“Following the report that policemen attached to Ogidi Area Command allegedly extorted the sum of N60,000 from one Mrs. Love Mbachu, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, directed Acp X SDQ to investigate and recover the money within 12 hours.

“In compliance with the CP’s directives, the policemen involved have been arrested and the sum of N60,000 recovered, and handed over to the victims. Meanwhile, all cases are under investigation after which the defaulters would be tried in orderly room,” the spokesperson said.

The immediate past commissioner of police in Anambra State, Mustapha Dandaura, in May warned police personnel in the state to shun bribery or risk being sacked. However, the practice is still ongoing.

John Abang, the new Anambra police commissioner, Tuesday read the riot act to corrupt officers who are fond of receiving bribes from the public before they grant bail to suspects in their custody.

Mr. Abang, upon resuming as commissioner, warned his officers not to extort or collect money before granting bail on bailable offences.

He urged the public to forward their complaints to his office for prompt action on criminal activities in the state.