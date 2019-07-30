Anambra assembly constitutes 29 standing committees

Related News

Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday constituted 29 standing committees to carry out oversight functions and set legislative agenda for the 7th Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, who read the list of the Committee Chairmen and their Deputies, urged the committees to work effectively for the good of the people.

According to Mr Okafor, chairmen of the committees are: Obinna Emenaka (Finance and Appropriation), Charles Obimma (Trading, Commerce and Industry) Edward Ibuzor (Environment), Onyebuchi Offor (Police, Security and Boundary matters) and Pete Ibida (Local Government and Chieftaincy matters).

Others committee chairmen were: Pascal Agbodike (Screening and Election matters), Innocent Elli (House Services), Nonso Okafor (Social Development, Gender and Children Affairs), Chuka Ezewunne (Tenders Board and Procurement) and Noble Igwe (Youth Empowerment, Creative Industry and Sports).

Others are Somto Udenze (Public Accounts), Okechukwu Okoye (Information and Communications), Emmanuel Nwafor (Culture, Tourism and Diaspora matters), Beverly Nkemdiche (Tertiary Education), Ejike Okechukwu (Basic Education) and Mr Doughlas Egbunna (Judiciary and Justice).

Also included are Emeka Aforka (Public Petitions), John Nwokoye (Agriculture), Lawrence Ezeudu (Housing), Patrick Udoba (Transportation), Chukwuma Okoye (IGR) and Chidi Udenmadu (Public Utilities).

Ifeanyi Chiekwu (Lands, Survey and Town Planning), Tim Ifedioranma (Works), Ebele Ejiofor (SDGs, Economic Planning and Donor Agencies), Nnamdi Umeh (Health), Nnamdi Okafor (Roads and Business), Sunny Ozobialu (Pilgrimage, Ethics and Privileges) and Johnbosco Akaegboli (CSOs, Establishments and Labour matters).

While welcoming members of the House after a month break, the speaker urged them to redouble efforts through positive and impactful legislations for the growth of the state.

(NAN)