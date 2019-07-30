Election: Supreme Court dismisses suit against Gov. Ihedioha

Related News

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Samuel Anyanwu, a former senator, challenging the emergence of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo governor.

Justice John Okoro, in a lead judgment, held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The appellant has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations made against the 1st respondent, therefore the case is hereby dismissed and cost of N200,000 awarded in favour of the first and second respondents,” he ruled.

Mr Anyanwu, who contested the Peoples Democratic Party primary alongside Mr Ihedioha, had asked the court to nullify Mr Ihedioha’s victory.

He urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the primary election.

He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Mr Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.

Mr Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Mr Anyanwu who got 1,282 to come second.

The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, had struck out the suit challenging the emergence of the Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state.

The suit which had earlier been stuck out by the Owerri Federal High Court was filed by Mr Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Mr Ihedioha.

In dismissing the suit, the court held that Mr Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations saying that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court.

(NAN)