Supreme Court dismisses suit against Chimaroke Nnamani

Chimaraoke Nnamani
Chimaraoke Nnamani

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a suit filed by Gilbert Nnaji seeking the disqualification of Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State as the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District.

Justice Mary Odili, in a lead judgment, held that the case was statute-barred and therefore dismissed the motion on notice brought by Nnaji.

“This appeal is hereby dismissed having been withdrawn by the counsel to the appellant without any objection and there shall be no order as to costs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, in June dismissed an appeal challenging the clearance of Mr Nnamani to contest the Enugu East Senatorial District primaries by the PDP.

Bayelsa Poll: I’ve not anointed any aspirant to succeed me – Gov. Dickson

The appeal court dismissed his case for lacking in merit.

Mr Nnaji had in October 2018 approached an Abuja Federal High Court, asking that his name be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the PDP candidate for the Senatorial District.

He went to court, claiming that Mr Nnamani was not present during the PDP screening of candidates and as such was not qualified to stand for the primary elections.

He further claimed that having come second in the election, he was the rightful candidate.

The case was later transferred to Enugu on the orders of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Nnamani’s Counsel, in his defence, among other things, told the court that the suit was statute barred.

He argued that the course of action should have arisen after the PDP screening which the plaintiff (Nnaji) claimed Senator Nnamani did not attend.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.