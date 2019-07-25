Container kills two in Onitsha

An inland Port used to illustrate the story
An inland Port used to illustrate the story

Two persons died while four sustained injuries when a 20-feet container fell on two tricycles in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The incident occurred on the Obodoukwu road junction of Upper Iweka area of the commercial city.

It was gathered that the injured persons were rushed in critical conditions to different hospitals for medical attention.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the Onitsha-Owerri road was halted following the presence of towing vehicles belonging to the Police, FRSC and other relevant agencies involved in the rescue operations.

Eyewitnesses said the 20ft container slipped off from the 4ft trailer while in motion.

Wike’s ex-commissioner mocks him, accuses governor of using poverty to manipulate people

When our correspondent visited the scene, some of the victims were yet to be rescued as the container was heavy for two large towing lorries brought to lift it from the trapped tricycles.

The surviving victims were later rescued through the assistance of policemen from the Okpoko Divisional Police Station, officials of the FRSC and Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ASTMA) in conjunction with the ambulance workers of the Toronto hospital.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said two persons lost their lives while four others had been hospitalised.

He said the area has since been cordoned off while the road had been cleared for a free flow of vehicular movement.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.