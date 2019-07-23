Abia Tribunal: Ex-senator calls 39 witnesses to testify against Kalu

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa
Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Photo Credit: twitter page)

Mike Onyeka, Counsel for Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP), in his petition challenging the election of Orji Kalu (APC) for Abia North Senatorial District, said the petitioner had so far called 39 witnesses in the case.

Mr Onyeka said this while briefing journalists at the end of Tuesday’s proceedings in Panel II of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said that the petitioner called eight witnesses on Tuesday and had 10 more left to close his case.

He confirmed that the alleged missing exhibits, which forced the tribunal to adjourn last Tuesday, had been found intact and had been used for the purpose they were intended.

On his part, Mr Kalu’s lead counsel, Kelvin Nwufo (SAN), said they were happy with the pieces of evidence by two of the petitioner’s witnesses which, he said, were in favour of APC.

Also, Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission, Kadizua Okoroafor, expressed confidence that the tribunal will help to ensure that justice was done in the petition.

Mr Okoroafor said it was not true that exhibits in the custody of the panel got missing last week.

He said on the contrary the exhibits were kept in a file which was not readily available at the time the petitioners counsel called for them.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has adjourned to July 29 for the petitioner to continue with his witnesses.

(NAN)

