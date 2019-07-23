Eight found dead in Enugu underground tank

The persons found dead in a tank in Enugu
It was a black Monday in Igogoro Community of Enugu Ezike Igbo Eze North Local Government Area when eight boys, who were working in an underground tank, were found dead by the villagers.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the first victim fell into the well, then the second person tried to rescue him and fell into the tank also.

It reportedly continued until the eighth person was drowned.

The last of the victims was said to have died on the way to the hospital; the others had died instantly.

The cause of their death was not clear as at the time of this report but there are speculations that it may have been out of ignorance as the victims tried to suck water out of the well, using a pumping machine.

According to a source: “the machine was started and lowered into the pit, so the fumes were all trapped inside the well/tank. The operator entered the well and collapsed, maybe as a result of the fumes (carbon monoxide). Others were entering to help rescue but got trapped in fumes. This is exactly how carbon monoxide operates.”

Six of the eight victims were reported to be indigenes of Amachalla community, who share a common boundary with Igogoro village.

Pained by the incident, an indigene, Theo Ray said, “Honestly, I don’t understand. This is arguably the highest tragedy ever in my village. I am very sad. I hate people falling sick not to talk of dying in such a cheap way.

“We can’t let it go, please journalists, security agents, scholars and spiritual men or men of God should voluntarily help us find out where we got it wrong and where we need caution and to make amend”.

The police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident, adding that he will issue an official statement later.

