Police arrest owner of collapsed Ebonyi hotel

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested Christian Akanihu, the owner of Metro View Hotel which collapsed in Abakaliki on Wednesday night.

The arrest was facilitated by an assistant to the state governor on infrastructural maintenance, Ali Odefa.

Mr Odefa said the state government will conduct integrity test on all public buildings in Abakaliki.

More than 60 persons escaped death when a wing of the popular Metro View Hotel collapsed.

The hotel, which is located close to Presco Campus of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, collapsed on Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m.

Following the collapse, the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Authority sealed the 26-room hotel on Thursday morning.

The special assistant to the governor, David Umahi, on capital territory, Ejem Okoro, led the team that sealed the hotel.

He said the hotel would remain sealed pending investigation by the government.

The hotel, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, was commissioned on May 2005 by a former governor, Martin Elechi .

A member of the hotel management, Autsine Orji, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the company, said they had noticed a crack on some of the pillars holding the building and they immediately cordoned off the side of the building and whilst they began renovations.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“It was in the process of the renovation that the building collapsed.”

Mr Orji said those who lodged in the hotel were outside the building for a seminar when the incident happened, stressing that no life was lost.

A number of building have been collapsing in different parts of Nigeria, the latest being the building that collapsed in Jos on Monday evening at Dilimi Area of Jos North Local Government Area in Plateau.

A total of 14 people died from the Jos incident while four were injured.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.