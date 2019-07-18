Police speak on video showing herders chased out of community

Related News

The police in Enugu State have debunked a video showing herders and their cattle being chased out of a community.

In a two minutes 54 seconds video posted Wednesday on Youtube and sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, people could be seen with sticks and clubs escorting a large herd of cattle out of a community.

A voice could be heard on the background saying, “this is Oduma, Aninri Local Government of Enugu State. Fulani herdsmen and their cows are being pursued out of this community…”

But in a statement Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said no such incident took place or was recorded by the command in any of the communities in the state.

“Painstaking enquiries conducted as well as intelligence information gathered could not establish that the alleged incident took place in Oduma community and its environs as reflected in the said video clip,” Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent noted.

The police spokesperson described the clip as an attempt to cause “disaffection, disunity and promote hatred amongst people of various ethnic backgrounds.

“The video clip in circulation is the handiwork of mischief makers who want to portray the law abiding youths of the Enugu community and the entire state in a bad light.”

He urged law abiding citizens of the state to disregard the “mischievous video clip in circulation and go about their normal lawful businesses without fear, intimidation and molestation.”

Mr Amaraizu noted that the state commissioner of police, Suleiman Balarabe, has directed the operatives of the command working in partnership with other agencies and relevant stakeholders to fish out those in the habit of circulating fake, misleading and concocted video clip aimed at promoting disunity and hatred amongst group of persons in the state.

The video in circulation emerged barely 24 hours after the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) asked Fulani cattle herders to leave the Southern part of Nigeria and return to the North.

President Muhammadu Buhari has berated the Northern elders, asking herders to ignore the order.

“All citizens of Nigeria are free to move and live within any part of the country they please, whether or not they are originally from there,” the president said.