Man baths eight people with acid in Anambra market

Eight persons have been reportedly attacked with a substance suspected to be acid by a yet to be identified man in Ugwuagba, Awada, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect was said to have carried out the act following a quarrel he had with one Onyeka at Ngbuka old auto spare parts market in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect immediately disappeared after allegedly unleashing his anger on the victims at the heat of the altercation.

“As soon as he poured the acid on them, he took to his heel and when he was pursued by onlookers, he outran them and disappeared,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect is currently at large.

“A young man whose name and address is yet to be ascertained had a quarrel with one Onyeka Nwachukwu, aged 38 years, at Ngbuka old Auto Spare Parts market in Ugwuagba, Awada.

“In the heat of the altercation, the suspect who is presently on the run attacked the persons with substance suspected to be acid.”, he said

He listed the names of the victims who suffered various degrees of injuries as Onyeka Nwachukwu (38), Ofili Benjamin (32) and Ofili Damian (42).

“Other victims are Okoro Ebuka (23), Ekwueme Anayo (35), Nnamani Chukwu (23), Obiora Chidubem(18) and Obasi Solomon (24),” he added.

According to Mr Mohammed, the victims were rushed to St. Martin’s Hospital, Ugwuagba for treatment by the police patrol team attached to Awada Division.

He, however, disclosed that six of the victims were treated and discharged while two others were responding to treatment.

The spokesperson added that the case was being investigated while efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“The Command urges the public to be security conscious and report suspicious persons carrying substance inside a container at unusual places in order to avert such ugly incident,” he added.