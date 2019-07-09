Umahi appoints 22 new aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday appointed of 22 new officials into his government.

Among the appointees is Chamberlain Nwele who was reappointed as Head of Service, a position he held during Mr Umahi’s first tenure.

Also, a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Valentine Uzor, was appointed a Senior Special Assistant to the governor.

Four other former members who did not return to the House in the last election were also appointed Senior Special Assistants.

They include Frank Onwe, Julius Nwokpor, Joseph Nwobasi, and Chike Ogiji.

Also named in the appointments are Okechukwu Nwakpu who is to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff and Emmanuel Obasi who was re-appointed Deputy Principal Secretary.

Also, some of the governor’s trusted aides in his first tenure were also re-appointed.

They included Ali Odefa (Senior Special Assistant), Ogbuefi Enekwachi Akpa (Senior Special Assistant), Silas Emeka Onu (Special Assistant), Gideon Onwe (Special Assistant), Mark Onu (Special Assistant) and Martins Okwuegbu (Special Assistant).

Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) in the state was also named as a Special Assistant.

Others are Emeka Nwode-Senior Special Assistant, Nwaze Okechukwu Joseph-Special Assistant, Edwin Onwe – Special Assistant, Onyeabor Ngene-Special Assistant, Chris Uchaji-Special Assistant, Mr Agwu Igwe Nweze-Special Assistant, and Mr Stephen Nweze-Personal Assistant.

A statement by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Clement Nweke, said the appointees will be sworn-in on tomorrow at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki by 1 p.m.

