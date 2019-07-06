Ebonyi govt suspends Perm Sec for alleged corruption

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

The Ebonyi Government has suspended indefinitely, Chukwuma Eme-Okoro, a permanent secretary, from office and also placed him under investigation for alleged corrupt practices.

The suspension which was contained in a statement signed by Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement noted that the measure was sequel to investigations carried out by the office of the SSG.

It added that the action was part of efforts to reposition the second term administration of Gov. David Umahi for efficient service delivery.

“The government has also ordered the dissolution of the state task force on solid minerals with immediate effect.

“A new task force will be inaugurated on Monday, July 8, and consequently, lifting of solid minerals from all mines in the state, is put on hold till that date,” the statement read.

It also disclosed the immediate suspension from duties of Chigozie Omeoha and Ernest Okeh, Head of Administration and Higher Executive Officer of the state’s Staff Development Centre (SDC) respectively.

The statement which did not reveal the reasons for the officers’ removal, however, instructed them to hand over to the highest ranking officers in their respective offices immediately.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SDC handles application forms submitted for recruitment into various political offices in the state.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.