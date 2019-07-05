Ihedioha suspends creation of 50 new communities created by Okorocha

Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State.
The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has suspended the creation of more than 50 new communities created by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Okorocha had created the new autonomous communities few days to the expiration of his administration.

But Mr Ihedioha in a statement on Thursday announced the suspension. The statement was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagucha

The governor also suspended all kingship coronation ceremonies in the state. He said all coronations in the state must be approved by the governor.

The statement said all letters of recognition of new autonomous communities issued by Mr Okorocha’s administration from January 1, 2019 had been cancelled.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has directed the suspension of all Ezeship coronations in every autonomous community in the state forthwith.

“Any intending coronation must be with the express approval of His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State.

“His Excellency has also suspended the recognition of the last batch of newly created autonomous communities by the previous administration.

“All letters of recognition purportedly issued from the 1st day of January, 2019 are hereby cancelled.”

The new governor has been reversing some of the policies and imprints of his predecessor since he assumed office this year.

