Court nullifies APGA convention, sacks Victor Oye-led Exco

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]
A Delta High Court sitting in Kwale Judicial Division, Ndokwa East Local Government Area on Thursday nullified the national convention of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The court also sacked the new executive of the party led by Victor Oye which was elected during the convention on May 31 2019.

The court had voided the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka, Anambra State, about two weeks before the convention.

The court made the rulling in a suit filed by some Board of Trustees (BoT) members of the party.

In the suit, the claimants sought for the nullification of the May 14, 2019 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka, Anambra State, where some decisions including the national convention where Mr Oye was re-elected national chairman, were made.

The claimants in the case are Ogonetus Okpanetus, Tayo Suowemi and Mic Adams.

Joined in the suit are APGA as 1st defendant while the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) is the 2nd defendant.

The judge, Vincent Ofesi, declared, “null and void” the meeting and decisions made at the meeting.

The court also directed the 1st defendant to strictly comply with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the conduct of her affairs.

Mr Ofesi further ordered INEC not to recognise or act on any decision or action of the 1st defendant in respect of her purported emergency meeting of the NEC of the party.

The judgement appears to have nullified the convention that produced the Oye-led national executive of the party.

