Woman allegedly stabs husband to death in Anambra

Related News

A 20-year-old woman, Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, on Saturday reportedly stabbed her husband to death in Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, Johnbosco Ngu, was allegedly stabbed on his chest by the wife with a sharp knife over a feud, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the corpse of deceased had been deposited at a morgue.

He added that an investigation had commenced.

“At about 8 a.m. today, police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi , 20, of No 16 Donking Street Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one Johnbosco Ngu, aged 35 years of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim rushed to Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention but (he) was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old woman, Okwuou Veronica, died from severe burns she sustained in a fire outbreak on Saturday morning in Awka.

The fire, which started at about 10 a.m., occurred at a home behind MACDONS Amuda village in Awka South local government area.

Mr Mohammed, in a statement, said a police patrol team attached to Central Police Station Awka after receiving report of the fire outbreak visited the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation.

He said the fire was put off by local volunteers in the area.

“However, one Mrs Okwuogu Veronica Chinwe, aged about 66 years was trapped in the inferno and sustained various degrees of burns, she was rushed to Regina Caeli Hospital for treatment but was certified dead on arrival,” he said.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary while investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.