Umahi dissociates self from campaign for 2023 Igbo presidency

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi has dissociated himself from the inauguration of a campaign platform known as ‘Southeast for President 2023’.

He described the inauguration of the group on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, as a distraction.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor dissociated himself and his government from any political gathering promoting him for president in 2023.

He said he is more committed to delivering quality and purposeful leadership to the people of Ebonyi State.

Mr Uzor said the promoters of Mr Umahi’s purported 2023 presidential ambition did not have his support and therefore should not link the governor with an election that is four years ahead.

“The governor was greatly embarrassed by the link to presidential ambition of 2023 being circulated in various social media platforms and wishes to state that he will not be distracted by the various endorsements by groups and individuals who clamour for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction,” Mr Uzor said.

“Governor Umahi does not know the promoters of the platform and could not have contracted them to do the job but believes that any genuine and law abiding Nigerians reserve the right to go about their business as long as it doesn’t impinge on laid down rules of the country.

“2023 is still very far ahead of us. I am the Governor of Ebonyi State and a second term Governor for that matter by the grace of God, I put all my energy and concentration to serve my people as Governor and deliver on my Campaign promises. I am not looking at where I will be tomorrow. Allow God to determine my next political fate but don’t distract me with Presidential ambition of 2023 now in 2019, it’s ridiculous.

“Let me say again, as a Nigerian and Igbo man and in my capacity as the Chairman of South East Governors Forum, I am not against the idea or agitation for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction but linking me to it at this time is mostly embarrassing, distracting and premature and I beg to be left out of it,” Mr Umahi said.

