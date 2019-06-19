Gov. Ikpeazu inaugurates commissioner, council chairmen

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Wednesday, swore-in Okiyi Kalu as the state’s Information Commissioner.

Mr Ikpeazu also swore-in 17 chairmen and deputies of Local Government Area Transition Committees in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the state capital, the governor urged the appointees to be diligent in discharge of their duties.

He said Mr Kalu’s reappointment as information commissioner was as a result of his outstanding commitment towards realising the objectives of the administration.

“Once again you have been appointed because of your service to the local government and Abia State, we expect you to correct the mistakes you have made,’’ he said.

The governor, who also urged the transition committees to be open to suggestions and constructive criticisms, said government would not tolerate incompetence in service delivery.

“We expect you to face the business of governance and administration because your activities are central and pivotal to the well-being of the people,” he said.

Mr Ikpeazu said his administration was expecting a cordial relationship between the transition committee and the people at the third tier level.

“We shall have zero tolerance for corruption, ineptitude, insensitivity and dereliction of duty,” he said.

Responding, Mr Kalu thanked the governor for finding him worthy of reappointment, saying, “I will double my commitment in serving Abia people”.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Paul Onyegbu, transition committee chairman for Bende Local Government Area, pledged commitment of the committees to the service of Abia people.

Those sworn-in as transition committee chairmen also include Charles Esonu; Aba North, N.C. Okoli; Aba South, Dan Okoli; Arochukwu, Chiemezie Okoronkwo; Isiala Ngwa North and Ike Anyatonwu; Isiala Ngwa South.

Others are; Dan Chima; Ikwuano, Chima Agbaeze; Isiukwuato, Chidiebere Ihenyirimadu; Obingwa, Mba Ukagha; Ohafia, Victor Nwaogu; Osisioma Ngwa and Kelechi Onyenze; Umuahia North.

Ikpeazu also swore in Neighbour Onwukaike for Umuahia South, Chima Mgbeke; Umunneochi, O. C. Nwamuo; Ukwa East, Ephraim Nwaji; Ukwa West and Chijioke Uruakpa; Ugwunagbo.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.