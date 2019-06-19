Mob descend on rail line vandals, robbery gang in Enugu – Police

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Police Command in Enugu State said irate mob injured members of a gang suspected of vandalising rail lines and robbing residents living around Holy Ghost axis of Enugu.

The Command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that the incident happened on June 17.

Ms Amaraizu said residents descended heavily and inflicted injuries on the hoodlums shortly after they allegedly robbed a woman of her valuables.

“It was gathered that one of the hoodlums, later identified as Ebube Egbo of Amuri community in Nkanu West Local Government Area, and other gang members had engaged plain-cloth operatives on surveillance duties at the rail line with guns and machetes.

“However, luck ran out of them as irate mob descended heavily on them before the arrival of reinforcement team from Central Police Station, Enugu.

“The suspected hoodlums were critically injured by the irate mob, who had sworn to assist the police end rail line vandalism and robbery incidents,’’ he said.

The police spokesperson said that the police reinforcement team recovered the suspects’ weapons and took the injured among them to a nearby hospital, where one of them was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

Ms Amaraizu said that one of the surviving but injured hoodlums, Egbo, has been helping police operatives in their investigations.

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, had earlier directed for a full-scale patrol and surveillance of the rail line axis following complaints of robberies.

Police operatives had embarked on aggressive surveillance and patrol of the axis with a view to unmasking those behind the crimes.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.