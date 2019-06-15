Governor Ugwuanyi settles age-long dispute between two Enugu communities

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
There was jubilation in Enugu State on Saturday as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi finally settled the age-long inter-communal hostilities between Oruku and Umuode communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

As part of the reconciliation process, leaders of the two communities signed agreement on land onwership and boundary delineation at a meeting held at Government House, Enugu.

The two communities had been in communal dispute over land ownership for more than two decades leading to persistent civil unrest despite interventions by past administrations.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who on several occasions had visited the hitherto warring communities on peace interventions, promised that his administration would resolve the crisis in line with its peace and grassroots development initiatives.

Announcing the final resolution of the issues responsible for the conflict, shortly after the agreement was signed, the Permanent Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer to the Governor, Emma Ugwu, said the development was “consequent upon series of conciliatory meetings between the parties at the instance of Governor Ugwuanyi.

He congratulated the people of Oruku and Umuode communities, especially their leadership and representatives, for their contributions towards the “consensus-building project” and the realization of peace in the area.

The governor also appreciated the sacrifices made by good-spirited indigenes of the communities in ensuring the success of the peace initiatives.

