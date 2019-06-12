Gov. Umahi asks commissioners, others to return vehicles, properties

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Wednesday directed his former commissioners and other political appointees to return all government vehicles and properties in their custody.

He gave the directive in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Designate—Protocol, Government House Abakaliki, Austin Udude.

The statement listed those affected to include former commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants among others.

“The affected officials are expected to submit the vehicles and other properties at their disposal before Thursday, June 13, to the Permanent Secretary Designate–Government House.

“It should be noted that it is a criminal offence for an appointee to vacate office and still retain government property.

“His Excellency the governor has not authorise anybody to keep government’s vehicle or property, therefore, all the affected officials should comply accordingly,” the statement reads.

(NAN)

