June 12: Igbo group canvasses establishment of Commission for Reconciliation and Rehabilitation

A pan-Igbo socio-political group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has called for the setting-up of a National Commission for Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Re-construction to take care of age-long disputes, grievances and injustices.

The group’s president, Augustine Chukwudum, made the call on Wednesday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Mr Chukwudum, however, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the process of genuine and patriotic national healing.

He noted that the commission, which was propounded by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, a retired general, would help in healing the nation of grievances and past mistakes of the nation’s leaders.

According to him, issues as far back as 1960 and more recent issues that caused tension and differences should be sorted out by the commission.

“Buhari should take a step further by inviting Prof. Humphrey Nwosu to officially announce the results of 1993 June 12 Presidential Election and legally and constitutionally declare Chief M.K.O. Abiola as President-elect.

“Abiola should be accorded all benefits accruing to the office and his portrait should be placed besides other former presidents and heads of state in Aso Rock,’’ he said.

According to him, NUF will appeal to our dear president to accord national honours and immortalise those who paid supreme sacrifice fighting and agitating for de-annulment of June 12 Presidential election.

Mr Chukwudum also urged government at all levels to accommodate and ensure the interest and well-being of all sections of the country both in sharing national appointments, political offices and responsibilities.

“Abiola’s victory is a clear indication that patriotism, generosity and tolerance pays. We must cherish, embrace, imbibe it and do away with parochial, selfish interest and religious leanings,’’ he said.

(NAN)