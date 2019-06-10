Ebonyi assembly elects new speaker

Related News

Francis Nwifuru (PDP–Izzi West) has been reelected as the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

Mr Nwifuru, who was the speaker of the 5th Assembly was unanimously re-elected by members during the inauguration of the 6th Assembly on Monday by Governor David Umahi.

Kingsley Ikoro (PDP—Afikpo North West) nominated Mr Nwifuru for the position, while Oliver Osi (PDP–Ivo) seconded the nomination.

The clerk of the house, Patricia Anasi who conducted proceedings before the election, proclaimed Mr Nwifuru the speaker.

The House also re-elected Obasi Odefa, who was the Deputy Speaker at the 5th Assembly as Deputy Speaker.

Mr Umahi during the inauguration noted that section 105, subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended empowered the state governor to inaugurate the Assembly.

“The 5th Assembly was rounded-off few hours ago and I hereby proclaim the 6th session of the Ebonyi House of Assembly,” he said.

Mr Nwifuru in his acceptance speech thanked his colleagues for re-electing him and promised to re-double his efforts to ensure the success of the house.

“I thank God for the grace to be re-elected and I promise to diligently deliver on this huge responsibility bestowed on me.

“I urge my colleagues to cooperate with me in ensuring that we deliver on our mandate of making legislations that would enhance the peoples’ wellbeing,” he said.

He announced that after exhaustive consultations and deliberations by party leaders in the state, four principal officers of the House were nominated.

“They include- Mr Victor Chukwu as the House Leader, Kingsley Ikoro—Deputy Leader, Humphrey Nwuruku–(PDP–Ikwo North)–House Whip and Benjamin Ezoma (PDP–Ebonyi North East)– Deputy Whip,” he said.

NAN also reports that Mr Nwifuru, the speaker is a third term member of the House while Mr Odefa, the deputy speaker is fourth term member. (NAN)