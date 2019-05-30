Gov. Ihedioha puts financial transactions with Imo Govt. on hold

Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha
Emeka Ihedioha

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed all financial institutions having relationship with the state government not to honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any other form.

The directive was announced in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media Affairs, Steve Osuji, in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday.

According to him, no financial mandates or any form of financial instruction should be treated and all outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

Mr Ihedioha directed that the directive, which would take immediate effect, would cover, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government Councils, Quasi-government Agencies, and all revenue generating organs of government.

He directed banks and other financial institutions to ensure compliance as the state government would not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to the directive, adding that the directive would remain in force until otherwise communicated.

The governor cautioned that Heads of government departments, parastatal agencies, permanent secretaries and relevant officers would be held responsible for any breach.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.