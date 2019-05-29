Go back to your domain, Enugu gov orders LGA chairmen

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed all Local Government Area Chairmen and other critical stakeholders in that tier of government to immediately relocate and reside in their councils.

Mr Ugwuanyi gave the directive on Wednesday in Enugu while delivering his inaugural address after taking his oath of office for a second term in office.

It would be recalled that a clergyman, Emmanuel Chukwuma, had during a Christian interdenominational service as part of activities to mark the inauguration, frowned at council chairmen who abandoned their councils to reside in the city.

Mr Chukwuma, who is the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, said such council chairmen who had nothing to show for their stewardship, abandoned their areas of jurisdiction to build magnificent houses in highbrow areas of Enugu.

Meanwhile, Mr Ugwuanyi said such move would help to strengthen the third tier of government.

He said his administration was in full support of the ongoing steps to ensure LGA autonomy and every constitutional step to realise it.

He said his belief in the local government system led to the conduct of a free and fair election earlier in his administration.

The governor, who was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Priscilla Emehelu, said that his administration in the last four years had raised the bar of governance in spite of economic challenges in the country.

He said going forward, his administration would improve on its efforts in engendering good governance.

Mr Ugwuanyi said his administration would continue with its civil service reform programmes, adding that pensioners’ and workers’ welfare would continue to get priority.

“Our relationship with workers will continue to be defined by the Biblical injunction, ‘every worker deserves his or her wage’, he said.

Mr Ugwuanyi said he was overwhelmed by the mandate given to him by residents of the state for a set term in office.

“I stand here as a testimony to the overflowing mercy of God. But for Him, there will never be a day like this for me,” Mr Ugwuanyi said.

Highlights of the event was inspection of Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigeria Police as well as cultural displays.

(NAN)