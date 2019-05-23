UNN gets new VC

Related News

Charles Igwe, a professor, has emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Okwun Omeaku, disclosed this to the News Agency (NAN) in a telephone interview in Nsukka on Thursday.

He said the appointment was announced by the university senate.

Mr Igwe until his appointment was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration in the university and a former Dean of Faculty of Agriculture.

According to the PRO, Mr Igwe scored highest in the selection process to beat other shortlisted candidates for the job.

“Today the senate council of the university has announced Igwe as the new VC of UNN, having scored the highest marks during interview of candidates,” he said.

NAN gathered that the tenure of the outgoing VC, Benjamin Ozumba, would end on June 14.

(NAN)