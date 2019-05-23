Death toll rises to five in Anambra building collapse

Nigeria Anambra State map
The death toll in the building collapse which occurred in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, has risen to five.
The police had earlier on Wednesday confirmed the death of two persons when the three-storey building collapsed.

But on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said three more persons have died.

“Update on collapsed three-storey building in Onitsha. Five Persons confirmed dead and two victims survived,” he said.

“On May 22 at about 3 p.m, a building under construction located at No 9 Ezenwa Street, Onitsha belonging to one Barr. Ikebu Aso collapsed.

“Police patrol teams and other sister agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to checkmate miscreants and criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation to loot,” he said.

He said the two survivors were receiving treatment at the General hospital Onitsha where they were taken to by the Red Cross

He said the corpses of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while rescue operations were ongoing.

Mr Mohammed said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

