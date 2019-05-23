Police arrest pastor for kidnapping 11-year-old boy

A 30-year old Pastor, Samuel Emeka, has been arrested for allegedly abducting an 11-year old boy in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

The suspect, a native of Awkuzu, was said to have kidnapped the boy, Ikechukwu Ozoekwe at Umoubi community in the company of his colleague.

It was gathered that the suspects had bundled their victim inside his vehicle boot and were on the run before they were apprehended.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect was nabbed together with his accomplice, Samuel Emeka.

Mr Mohammed highlighted that the victim was rescued in good condition and had been handed over to his mother.

“On the May 21 at about 5:30 pm, Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Pastor Nweke Chijioke ‘m’ aged 33 years and Samuel Emeka ‘m’ aged 30 years all of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects had on the May 18 at about 4:30pm allegedly abducted one Ikechukwu Ozoekwe ‘m’ aged 11 years at Akwuzu Umoubi and bundled him inside their vehicle boot,” he said.

