Two dead in Onitsha building collapse – Police

The Police in Anambra State have confirmed the death of two persons in a three storey building that collapsed on Wednesday in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed this in a statement in Awka.

He said, “On May 22 at about 3pm, a building under construction located at No 9 Ezenwa Street, Onitsha belonging to Barrister Ikebu Aso, collapsed.

“Police patrol teams and other sister agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to checkmate miscreants and criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation to loot.”

He said three people, “whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were rescued alive from the collapsed building and rushed to the General hospital Onitsha by the Red Cross for medical attention while two others were certified dead by the medical doctor.”

The spokesperson said their corpses had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while rescue operations were ongoing.

Mr Mohammed added that the case was under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

