FG appoints new CMD for Enugu Teaching Hospital

University-of-Nigeria-Teaching-Hospital (Photo credit: The Gaurdian)

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Obinna Onodugo as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Enugu State.

This was made known in a statement signed by Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from May 14.

Congratulating Mr Onodugo on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

Mr Adewole further advised the new CMD to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also advised him to collaborate and work with all stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector.

He further urged him to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality healthcare services to all Nigerians. (NAN)

