Okorocha hands over hospitals to security agencies, churches under PPP

Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏
Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏ [Photo Credit: Twitter - @GovernorRochas]

The Imo State Government on Monday handed over state-owned general hospitals to some security agencies, the Anglican and The Lord’s Chosen churches to be operated under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the state government.

The event took place at the Imo Government House, Owerri with the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding with the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Governor Rochas Okorocha said the initiative was part of the efforts to expand the scope of government.

Mr Okorocha said that history had shown that the private sector was better equipped to run establishments than the government.

He urged the beneficiaries to respect the terms of the MOU and hand the facilities back to the government at the expiration of the lease period.

The governor said that the hospitals had not been sold to them.

He directed that the beneficiaries of the facilities should pay N100,000 every month to the state government, while the government would be entitled to 10 per cent stake.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three hospitals were leased to the Anglican Church for a period of five years with an 18-month moratorium, while the Claretian and Lord’s Chosen Universities secured 99-year leases, also with an 18-month moratorium each.

NAN reports that benefiting security agencies include the Nigerian Army (Owerri West General Hospital), Nigerian Navy (Ngor Okpala Hospital), Nigerian Airforce (Owerri North General Hospital) and Police (Ideator South General Hospital).

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.