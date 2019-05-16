Imo Deputy Speaker resigns

Imo_State_map
Imo state map

The Deputy Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna Ozurigbo, representing Nwangele Constituency on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), on Thursday, resigned his position in the house.

This came on the heels of the purported impeachment served on the Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim (AA-Okigwe) on Wednesday.

In a letter dated May 15 and addressed to the speaker, Mr Ozurigbo said that his resignation was to enable him to function well as a member-elect of the House of Representatives.

He stated: “As you already know, I have been sent to another four years mission by my federal constituency, nay Imo, at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

“This new task has come with its own challenges and expectations. I need to play key roles in the formation of the National Assembly leadership.

“This is the time to strategically position and pursue the greater interests of Imo, South East and Nigeria at the federal legislature.

“Currently, all these will make my availability in Imo irregular.

“Hence, I seek your understanding as I either save the office of Imo State Deputy Speaker by resigning or allow my new engagements to suffer the office by holding same tenaciously.”

Mr Ozurigbo added that his action became necessary to ensure the efficiency in the assembly and for the good of Imo people.

“I hereby resign as the Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly (8th House) effective from the date written above,” his stated.

Meanwhile, the speaker, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, has denied that a notice of impeachment was served on him.

Mr Ihim said what transpired outside the chambers of the house after it had adjourned was “the usual tingling of love common between peaceful, happy and united brothers and sisters.”

According to him, the said impeachment notice was especially so, because business of the house of assembly is strictly conducted inside the main chambers of the assembly. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.