Abia: Governor Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the state executive council.

Enyinnaya Appolos, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement, said that six out of the 27 commissioners were not affected by the dissolution.

He listed them as Eziuche Ubani, Commissioner for Works; John Okiyi-Kalu, Commissioner for Information, and Aham Uko, Commissioner for Environment.

Others are Obinna Oriaku, Commissioner for Finance, John Ahukannah, Commissioner for Health and Umeh Kalu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

He said that the state government sincerely appreciated the members of the dissolved executive council for their service to the state.

The outgoing commissioners were directed to hand over state government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ikpeazu was reelected for a second term. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.