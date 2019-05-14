NYSC, INEC disagree over corps members’ election duty allowances in Anambra

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State has directed corps members who were on electoral duties during the 2019 general elections and are yet to receive their allowances to forward their names to its secretariat.

Kehinde Aremu, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, gave the directive while addressing some corps members in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Aremu said the directive became necessary following a letter from INEC, Anambra office, which claimed that the commission had paid all corps members who worked as ad-hoc staff during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) engaged corps members as ad-hoc staff during the February 23 and March 9 general elections.

Some of them, however, staged a protest at the INEC Headquarters in Awka last week, alleging non-payment or incomplete payment of their allowances to them for the election duties.

The NYSC coordinator said the issue had resulted in a quarrel between officials of the two agencies in the state.

He said he was determined to ensure that corps members engaged for the electoral duties were not denied their allowances.

Mr Aremu blamed the problem on INEC’s insistence to handle the deployment of NYSC members to polling units rather than allow the scheme to manage the process.

“You were trained by them, deployed by them, but let me assure you, I will never be part of the plot to defraud you.

“I know many of you were not paid and based on that, I have written to INEC again and again but they have replied me with a stinker, saying I am blackmailing INEC.

“In their letter to me, INEC said they have paid all of you who worked as ad-hoc staff during the elections,” the coordinator said.

Mr Aremu, however, said he had received list of those affected in four local government areas and urged the NYSC Local Government Inspectors in the remaining ones to forward the list of those affected in their areas.

He warned corps members who were deployed but did not report to the polling units or substituted with other persons not to embarrass themselves and the NYSC by including their names.

“What I have done is to ask all local government inspectors to collate the list of everyone who was deployed and who worked during the election so that I can write them again with strong evidence.

“I already have report of those that have not been paid in four out of the 21 council areas; so, I call on the rest to come up with their reports.

“Let me warn those who were deployed but did not report and those who were deployed but were substituted with some other people not to include their names on that list,” he stated.

The coordinator directed those not affected but had included their names in the list to withdraw their names.

When contacted, Leo Nkedife, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Awka, said the NYSC members that protested were those whose names did not tally with the account details they forwarded to the commission.

Mr Nkedife, however, said the last batch of the affected corps members was being paid on Tuesday.

(NAN)