Ebonyi Govt. appoints 16-member transition committee

The Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday set up a 16-member transition committee to ensure a smooth ceremony for Governor David Umahi’s second term in office.

Emmanuel Onwe, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this to journalists after the State Executive Meeting on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to Mr Onwe, the committee is headed by Austin Umahi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Chairman for the South East Zone, who is also the governor’s elder brother.

“Dr Hyginus Nwokwu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) will serve as co-chairman, while the state’s PDP Chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the Commissioner for Information will co-serve as Secretaries,” he said.

The commissioner said the committee also included the governor’s principal secretary, commissioners, special assistants, among other top government officials.

“The Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the State Chief Judge will also have a nominee each,” he said.

(NAN)

