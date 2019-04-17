Imo North senatorial election: Further action halted by court order- INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it cannot take further action on the Imo North senatorial election, due to a court order.

The senatorial election in Imo North was declared inconclusive as a result of violence and irregularities.

The commission, on April 4, announced the setting up a committee to look into the situation of Imo North senatorial election.

The committee was to submit its report on Wednesday, April 10.

The commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said its committee is done with its assignment.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that the Committee has completed its assignment.

“However, the commission has been served with an ex parte order halting further action on the matter.”

The Federal High Court Abuja on April 9 ordered the commission to stay “ALL FURTHER PROCEEDINGS AND ACTIONS” by the Respondent (INEC) connected with the declaration of Imo North Senatorial District election results.

The case, which was instituted by Benjamin Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against INEC, a day after it set up a committee, has been adjourned to April 30.