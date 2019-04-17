Imo North senatorial election: Further action halted by court order- INEC

INEC Logo (Photo Credit: aitonline.tv)
INEC Logo (Photo Credit: aitonline.tv)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it cannot take further action on the Imo North senatorial election, due to a court order.

The senatorial election in Imo North was declared inconclusive as a result of violence and irregularities.

The commission, on April 4, announced the setting up a committee to look into the situation of Imo North senatorial election.

The committee was to submit its report on Wednesday, April 10.

The commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said its committee is done with its assignment.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that the Committee has completed its assignment.

“However, the commission has been served with an ex parte order halting further action on the matter.”

The Federal High Court Abuja on April 9 ordered the commission to stay “ALL FURTHER PROCEEDINGS AND ACTIONS” by the Respondent (INEC) connected with the declaration of Imo North Senatorial District election results.

The case, which was instituted by Benjamin Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against INEC, a day after it set up a committee, has been adjourned to April 30.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.