Igbo community leader shot dead

The President General of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU) in Njioka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Anthony Igboka, has been assassinated.

He was killed on Tuesday night.

Mr Igboka was reportedly shot dead inside his private car by the gunmen who fled the scene after the incident.

The deceased recently bagged the award of ‘Hero of Njikoka’ at a colourful ceremony which took place at Njikoka Local Government Secretariat, Abagana, on January 26. He is a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Igboka was among various individuals who were honoured by the Njikoka local government for their contributions to the development of the area.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said investigations into the killing have commenced. He said the details of the killing were not yet available.

