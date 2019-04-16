Imo Assembly lifts suspension on five members

Imo House of Assembly
Imo House of Assembly

The Imo House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on five of its members, who were suspended in November 2018, for alleged un-parliamentary conduct.

The Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim, announced their recall during Tuesday’s plenary in Owerri, the state capital.

Mr Ihim said the matter was resolved after an interface at an executive session, saying that the members have been fully readmitted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker had on April 11 invited the suspended members to an interface at the executive session of April 16 to discuss their possible readmission.

He issued the invitation following a motion by Chika Madumere (AGAP-Nkwerre) at plenary.

A state High Court had on November 5, 2018 quashed the suspension of four of the five members, describing it as unconstitutional.

The court also jointly awarded the applicants, Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru-APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano- APGA), Israel Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli-APC) and Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East-APC) N8 million in damages and 100,000 in legal fees.

Justice Goddy Anunihu in his ruling also directed the Speaker and the house, who were the first and second respondents, to pay the applicants their salaries, allowances and emoluments for the period they were suspended.

However, the judgment was ignored by the house leadership which appealed against it.

