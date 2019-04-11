FG dissolves Federal Poly, Oko governing council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State.
This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono in Abuja on Thursday.
The permanent secretary said the dissolution was with immediate effect.
He said the federal government appreciated the services the former council members rendered to the polytechnic, while wishing them success in their future endeavours.
Lasbury Amadi was the Chairman of the board of the Polytechnic.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.