FG dissolves Federal Poly, Oko governing council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono in Abuja on Thursday.

The permanent secretary said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

He said the federal government appreciated the services the former council members rendered to the polytechnic, while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Lasbury Amadi was the Chairman of the board of the Polytechnic.

(NAN)