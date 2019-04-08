Federal govt renews appointment of Ebonyi teaching hospital MD

Prof. Isaac Adewole. Minister of Health
The Federal Government has renewed the appointment of Emeka Onwe-Ogah as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The renewal is for a second and final term of four years.

According to a press statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, on Monday, Mr Onwe-Ogah’s reappointment will take effect from May 26.

Congratulating the CMD on the renewal of his appointment, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole urged him to imbibe the spirit of team work and ensure that the hospital continued to provide quality healthcare services to Ebonyi State and its environs.

Mr Adewole also advised Mr Onwe-Ogah to focus more on effective service delivery, in order to build public trust in the health sector.

This, he said, could be achieved by treating patients with respect.

He further charged Mr Onwe-Ogah to endeavour to improve on the achievements already attained at the hospital and justify the confidence reposed in him by working harmoniously with all stakeholders in the sector.

